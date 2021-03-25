Baker BROS. Advisors LP Buys 15,781 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Allakos makes up 0.4% of Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings in Allakos were worth $99,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allakos by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allakos by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Allakos by 66.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. bought a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 13,148 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $1,573,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,567 shares of company stock worth $32,632,910. 44.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.70. 8,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,246. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.89 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.67.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

