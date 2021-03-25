Baker BROS. Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 1,610,000 Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,517,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned approximately 4.22% of Aligos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,376,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.77. 366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,799. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

