Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYG. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $870,000.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $168.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.37. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $95.35 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

