Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 608 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in FirstCash by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average is $65.55.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.