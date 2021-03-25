Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,498 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NYSE:BOH opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.73. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $164.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.07 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

