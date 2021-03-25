Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,750 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SFL by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SFL by 7.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SFL by 3.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $114.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.52 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

