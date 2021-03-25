Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,613,000 after acquiring an additional 135,161 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after buying an additional 194,445 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,388,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,614,000 after buying an additional 64,870 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,616,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $170.50 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.60 and a 52-week high of $192.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.58.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

