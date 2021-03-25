B. Riley Weighs in on BRT Apartments Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRT Apartments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%.

Several other research firms have also commented on BRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 294.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

