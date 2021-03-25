B. Riley Begins Coverage on Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRIS. Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Curis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Get Curis alerts:

Shares of CRIS stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. 1,946,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $13.44.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Curis will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Curis by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Curis during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Curis during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Curis during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Curis during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.