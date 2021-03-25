Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.56.

AXNX opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.28.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,883 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $96,823.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $528,237.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,382.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,225 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,380 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 568,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38,219 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 265,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

