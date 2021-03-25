Axie Infinity Shards 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.75 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity Shards alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00023184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00049005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.63 or 0.00627561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00062901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00023877 BTC.

About Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.