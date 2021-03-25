Axe (AXE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $121,533.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 195.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $888,594.52 and approximately $121,533.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

