Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives $16.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of AXLA stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.03. 5,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,645. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcella Health news, SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $101,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 53.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 85.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

