AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Hold Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AVROBIO’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVROBIO has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.22.

AVROBIO stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. On average, analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,505,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,810,000 after purchasing an additional 870,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 665,714 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in AVROBIO by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after buying an additional 563,873 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in AVROBIO by 33.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,078,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

