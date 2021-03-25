Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,643.80

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,643.80 ($47.61) and traded as low as GBX 3,060 ($39.98). Avon Rubber shares last traded at GBX 3,135 ($40.96), with a volume of 35,844 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,028.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,643.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £972.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10.

In other news, insider Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 3,147 shares of Avon Rubber stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,502 ($45.75), for a total value of £110,207.94 ($143,987.38). Insiders bought 25 shares of company stock worth $78,500 over the last ninety days.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

