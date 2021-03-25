Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Shares of CDMO opened at $17.14 on Monday. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.40 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark R. Bamforth bought 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,290,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,947,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 620,021 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 4,689.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 405,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the third quarter valued at $2,900,000. 58.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.