AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zelman & Associates

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by Zelman & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVB. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $184.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.01 and its 200 day moving average is $163.77. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $123.70 and a 12-month high of $195.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,595,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,448,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.