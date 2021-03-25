AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zelman & Associates

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by Zelman & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVB. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.35.
AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $184.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.01 and its 200 day moving average is $163.77. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $123.70 and a 12-month high of $195.46.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").
