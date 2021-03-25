Avalanche Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.30 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $25.82 or 0.00048750 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.30 billion and approximately $296.82 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.34 or 0.00468914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00057608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00168303 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.10 or 0.00798901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00074844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 381,971,712 coins and its circulating supply is 127,805,677 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.