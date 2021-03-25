AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 0.5% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,402 shares of company stock worth $34,457,339. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,351.74.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,349.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,124. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,221.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,187.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $757.18 and a one year high of $1,363.63. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

