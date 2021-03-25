Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Raymond James

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.06.

TSE APR.UN traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.41. 101,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,634. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.64. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$6.30 and a 52 week high of C$11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.63, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of C$445.74 million and a PE ratio of 633.89.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

