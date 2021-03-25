AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.31

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.31 and traded as high as C$29.55. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$28.27, with a volume of 101,815 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACQ shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$769.71 million and a PE ratio of -103.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

