Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

