Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

