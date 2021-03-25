Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AIAGY. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Nord/LB raised shares of Aurubis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of AIAGY stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. Aurubis has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.