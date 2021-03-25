Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $510.00

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 510 ($6.66) and last traded at GBX 503 ($6.57), with a volume of 135178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475 ($6.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.84 million and a PE ratio of -21.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 396.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 253.89.

In related news, insider Steven Smith sold 1,500,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88), for a total transaction of £6,750,000 ($8,818,918.21). Also, insider Michael Tobin purchased 4,013 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £11,838.35 ($15,466.88). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,490.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

