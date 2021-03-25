ATN (ATN) Achieves Market Cap of $883,754.85

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 31.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, ATN has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One ATN token can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATN has a market cap of $883,754.85 and approximately $440,450.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00023184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00049005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.63 or 0.00627561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00062901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00023877 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official website is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

