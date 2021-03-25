Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Assurant were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,463,000 after buying an additional 752,619 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,683,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,222,000 after purchasing an additional 138,915 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Assurant by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,148,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Assurant by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,096,000 after purchasing an additional 161,684 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

NYSE AIZ opened at $142.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $144.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.