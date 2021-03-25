Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.31% of Assurant worth $24,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Assurant by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 1.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Assurant by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $142.00 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.