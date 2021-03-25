ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €528.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €528.00 ($621.18) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €540.00 ($635.29) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays set a €525.00 ($617.65) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €435.00 ($511.76) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €445.17 ($523.73).

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.