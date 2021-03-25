Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €6.30 by Jefferies Financial Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €6.30 ($7.41) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.25% from the company’s previous close.

AT1 has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.82 ($8.02).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €6.22 ($7.32) on Thursday. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12-month high of €6.41 ($7.54). The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.44.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.