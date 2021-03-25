Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Arko in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arko in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ARKO opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,885,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,000,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,007,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,936,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

