Arionum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 53.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $83,854.11 and $10.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 54.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,528.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,607.84 or 0.03060900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.00334314 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.19 or 0.00908435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.33 or 0.00415645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.76 or 0.00370766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.27 or 0.00236569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00021450 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

