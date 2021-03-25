Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Gap Down to $16.77

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.77, but opened at $15.82. Arcimoto shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 33,085 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $480.52 million, a P/E ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 2.92.

In other news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

