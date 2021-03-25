Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,944,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,766,000 after purchasing an additional 40,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,387,000 after purchasing an additional 243,864 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,624,000 after purchasing an additional 455,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,539,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,068,000 after purchasing an additional 45,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,239. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average is $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

