Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Aramark were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth about $57,623,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 75.2% in the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,000 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth about $20,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 40.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,578,000 after purchasing an additional 558,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,506,000 after purchasing an additional 462,094 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aramark stock opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

