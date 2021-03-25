APY.Finance (APY) Price Hits $1.33

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance token can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00002598 BTC on popular exchanges. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $31.82 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.73 or 0.00451917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00057658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00173023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00049522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.32 or 0.00743636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00075162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APY.Finance Token Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,881,258 tokens. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

APY.Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

