Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Announces Earnings Results

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $201.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.47. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53.

APTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

