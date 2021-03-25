Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,275 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Applied Materials by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,759 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Applied Materials by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.44. The company had a trading volume of 662,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,962,847. The company has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $125.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.