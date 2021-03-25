APi Group (NYSE:APG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

APi Group (NYSE:APG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:APG opened at $18.90 on Thursday. APi Group has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

