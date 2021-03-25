Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada. “

APHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Aphria from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Aphria in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Shares of NASDAQ APHA opened at $17.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. Aphria has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Aphria’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

