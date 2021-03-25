Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Stock Holdings Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a market cap of $841.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $6.48.

In related news, Director Terry Considine acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 402,000 shares of company stock worth $2,297,020. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

