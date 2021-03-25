Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apache (NASDAQ:APA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on APA. Truist raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

NASDAQ APA opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Apache will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Apache news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Apache by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 685,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 541,074 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Apache by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Apache by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 212,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Apache in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

