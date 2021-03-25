Andrew Jong Soo Ryu Sells 65,500 Shares of Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM) Stock

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM) Director Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 65,500 shares of Datametrex AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$14,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,415,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,668,487.50.

Andrew Jong Soo Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 289,500 shares of Datametrex AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$59,347.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 967,500 shares of Datametrex AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$216,042.75.

On Friday, January 15th, Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 400,000 shares of Datametrex AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$68,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 100,000 shares of Datametrex AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00.

Shares of DM opened at C$0.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02. Datametrex AI Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.37.

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data and artificial intelligence services in Canada and Korea. Its product is NexaIntelligence, a social-media discovery and monitoring platform to extract actionable insights out of discussions to inform decision-making. The company is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

