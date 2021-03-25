Ancora Advisors LLC Takes Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $5,202,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $768,000.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $24,541,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,541,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 108,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $5,057,236.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,057,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,448,490 shares of company stock worth $240,234,704 over the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

