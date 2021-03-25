Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 4,609 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

NYSEARCA SH opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $29.94.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

