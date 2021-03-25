Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 100.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1,347.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 62,670 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after acquiring an additional 105,636 shares during the period.

BATS:IYJ opened at $102.66 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.40 and a 200 day moving average of $95.26.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

