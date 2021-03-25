Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 13,901.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,671,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 3,645,576 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,747,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 726,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 369,074 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $242.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

