Ancora Advisors LLC Has $78,000 Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 109.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1,210.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.80 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.22.

Shares of INFY opened at $18.66 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.