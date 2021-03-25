Anchor (ANCT) Price Reaches $0.80 on Major Exchanges

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.31 million and approximately $20,534.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001551 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00024136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00050956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.20 or 0.00644672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00063538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00023972 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

ANCT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

