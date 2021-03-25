Analyzing Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) and Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Lakeland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft -3.92% -1.94% -0.09% Lakeland Bancorp 20.64% 7.75% 0.80%

This is a summary of current ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Lakeland Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 5 7 1 0 1.69 Lakeland Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Lakeland Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $38.72 billion 0.66 -$6.04 billion ($3.04) -4.08 Lakeland Bancorp $283.28 million 3.01 $70.67 million $1.43 11.83

Lakeland Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lakeland Bancorp beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services. The Company's Investment Bank segment offers merger and acquisitions, and equity advisory services. This segment also focuses on financing, advisory, fixed income, and currencies. Its Private Bank segment provides payment and account services, credit, and deposit products, as well as investment advice and selected digital services. This segment also provides wealth management, and postal and parcel services. The Company's Asset Management segment provides investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, private equity, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; passive investments; and various services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, asset allocation advisory, structuring, and overlay to institutions, governments, corporations and foundations, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,931 branches in Germany and internationally. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has collaboration with Google on joint development of cloud services. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities, as well as commercial title insurance services and life insurance products. The company operates 52 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey and Highland Mills, New York; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Iselin, Jackson, Montville, Teaneck, and Waldwick; and 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

