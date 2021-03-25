Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Partners Group (PGPHF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS: PGPHF) recently:

3/24/2021 – Partners Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/19/2021 – Partners Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/17/2021 – Partners Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/3/2021 – Partners Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/2/2021 – Partners Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/29/2021 – Partners Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGPHF traded up $18.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,291.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 137. Partners Group Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $645.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,304.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,235.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,101.66.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

